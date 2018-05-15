Foreigners Out! Schlingensief’s Container

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Goethe Films: Schlingensief: Approach Those You Fear series screening of the 2002 documentary by Paul Poet featuring Christoph Schlingensief. Protesting against Austria’s extreme right-wing party FPÖ, Schlingensief installed a public concentration camp – one that cynically reflected media culture: a “Big Brother” container with a dozen asylum seekers in it. 6:30 pm. $10.

