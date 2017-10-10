Forensic Science And The Law In Canada: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Distinguishing between "real" and "junk" science is not always easy and mistakes can lead to wrongful convictions. Criminal defence lawyer Vincenzo Rondinelli examines the good, the bad and the ugly of forensic science. Presented in partnership with Chang School of Continuing Education, Ryerson University. 6:30 pm. Free.
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events