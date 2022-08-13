Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments returns for its second annual event on September 30 to October 2, 2022. The event takes place at Maple Leaf Forever Park. Forever Fest has committed to donating 100 per cent of proceeds to the national Indigenous charity, Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF). Tickets $15-$40.

The opening day of Forever Fest 2022 kicks off on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the lost Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children and survivors of Residential Schools, their families, and communities. The day is a public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and educating Canadians about the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools is a vital component of righting past wrongs.

Following the opening ceremony fans can expect to enjoy a fun filled weekend with live music, delicious eats, and tasty beverages from local brewers, wineries, and distillers, available all weekend long. There will also be plenty of local artisanal vendors from the surrounding community on site for attendees to shop with and support. The LHF will have a booth and exhibition on display all weekend too. www.foreverfest.ca