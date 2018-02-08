Forgotten Datelines – Journalism Abroad
Bay Adelaide Centre 333 Bay, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G3
Interactive panel presentation with journalist and media trainer Mustapha Dumbuya, Al Jazeera producer Owen Watson and others on why journalists risk their lives to report from hotspots around the world. 6:30-8:30 pm. $25. Pre-register. Presented by RTDNA Canada, and Journalists for Human Rights.
Thomson Reuters, 333 Bay, suite 2900.
Bay Adelaide Centre 333 Bay, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G3 View Map
