Form Follows Fiction: Art and Artists in Toronto

The Art Museum presents the book launch hosted by Art Metropole online, with a talk by Luis Jacob, followed by a conversation with Emelie Chhangur, Katie Lawson, and Wanda Nanibush, which will be moderated by Parker Kay. The book features work by artists such as Deanna Bowen, General Idea, Suzy Lake, Kent Monkman, Ed Pien, Roula Partheniou and Michael Snow, among many others. It includes historical documents gathered from local archives, as well as contemporary ephemera. Nov 28 at 3 pm. Pre-register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4316055594061/WN_QcjuFSPGQYaQ4NgXRzGxOg