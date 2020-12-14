Forte – Toronto’s Gay Men’s Chorus – Maple Leaves and Maple Syrup

NOW MagazineAll EventsForte – Toronto’s Gay Men’s Chorus – Maple Leaves and Maple Syrup

Seasonal online concert of Canadian classics. Dec 18 at 8 pm. $15. Show available on demand till Dec 28. https://fortechorus.com

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-18 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-18 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

MusicVirtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

