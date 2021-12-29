fORUM: A Secret In the Image

Nasrin Himada leads a response under Mercer Union’s fORUM program, that extends on the themes of Onyeka Igwe’s exhibition, THE REAL STORY IS WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM . In a series of events, Himada invites artists and cultural practitioners to consider Igwe’s propositions, with particular attention to a so-called archive (2020) – the artist’s new film exploring the sense and material trace of colonial presences within archival architectures. In her exhibition, the artist tends to the unrecorded, catalogued, and yet-to-be uncovered stories of these sites, conjuring their many hauntings to render a study of the pages, film reels, rooms, and structures still occupied by the shadows of empire. The archive, the image, the archive’s image: what is imagined here troubles the ways in which memory is kept, both as record and as possession, and the bearing this has on its retelling.

January 13 at 7 pm. Free. Online, register at mercerunion.org