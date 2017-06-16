Four Directions Festival

Four Directions Arts and Multi-Cultural Restorative Relations Festival is committed to the principles of Truth & Reconciliation and Restoring Right Relations with the indigenous Nations of this land. Indigenous and non-indigenous artists will work independently or collaboratively to perform traditional and modern music, dance, poetry and storytelling to honour residential school survivors. See website for details.

East event: Dentonia Park, Jun 16, 10 am-3 pm.

South event: Daniels Spectrum Jun 18, noon-4 pm.

West event: Broadacres Park, Jun 19, 10 am-2 pm.

North event: Toronto Centre for the Arts, Jun 21, 5:30-10:30 pm.