Four Old Legs

Mar 28, 2022

Citadel + Compagnie presents a duet celebrating time, memory and experience – brought to life on screen through the magic of film. Available to stream on demand April 7-20. Tickets $10. citadelcie.com

A film directed by Barbara Willis Sweete, featuring Evelyn Hart & Zhenya Cerneacov. Conceived and choreographed by James Kudelka.

AVANT PREMIERE:

Be the first to see this beautifully crafted movie directed by acclaimed filmmaker Barbara Willis Sweete, conceived and choreographed by James Kudelka, and starring dancers Evelyn Hart and Zhenya Cerneacov.

The evening will be hosted by honoured guest Veronica Tennant and will include a pre-and-post-show reception and exclusive Q&A with Barbara and the artists following the screening. April 4, doors 7:30 pm, at the Daniels Spectrum. Tickets $200.

Event Price - $10

Thu, Apr 7th, 2022
to Wed, Apr 20th, 2022

Online Event

Screening

Dance

