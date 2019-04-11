Four Old Legs

Citadel + Compagnie presents choreography by James Kudelka featuring dancers Evelyn Hart and Zhenya Cerneacov, in a performance piece celebrating time, memory, experience and with the premise that growing old is something better practiced by young people.

Opens Apr 11 and runs to Apr 20, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 4 pm. $20-$25, at eventbrite.ca