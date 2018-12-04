Foxy Originals Friends & Family Holiday Sale

Spoke Club 600 King W, Toronto, Ontario

You’re invited to the Foxy Originals Jewellery Party and Sale. To show appreciation to Foxy Originals fans, we host our annual Holiday Party and Sale at the Spoke Club. Over 300 women come to socialize, sample some goodies and, most importantly, shop! Jewellery will be on sale for up to 80% off so it’s a great opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts! Shop and enjoy complimentary food and drinks. 5:30-9:30 pm. Free admission.

www.facebook.com/foxyoriginalsfanpage

Info
Spoke Club 600 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages
18664383699
please enable javascript to view
