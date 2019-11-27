#foxypopup Show & Sale

Red Head Gallery 401 Richmond W #115, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

The Red Head Gallery presents #foxypopup, the show and sale. Red Head artists will be exhibiting past, current and ongoing work in a variety of affordable formats. Works by Jack Butler, Soheila Esfahani, Kim-Lee Kho, Ian Mackay, Elaine Whittaker and more. 

Nov 27-Dec 7, opening reception and market 6-9 pm Nov 28. Free. The gallery will also be open late for 401 Richmond’s Holiday Open House on December 5 from 6-9 pm.

redheadgallery.org/foxypopup

Free
Art
416-504-5654
