foxypopup Show & Sale

The Red Head Gallery presents #foxypopup, the show and sale. Red Head artists will be exhibiting past, current and ongoing work in a variety of affordable formats. Works by Jack Butler, Soheila Esfahani, Kim-Lee Kho, Ian Mackay, Elaine Whittaker and more.

Nov 27-Dec 7, opening reception and market 6-9 pm Nov 28. Free. The gallery will also be open late for 401 Richmond’s Holiday Open House on December 5 from 6-9 pm.

redheadgallery.org/foxypopup