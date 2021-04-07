Foyer Forest Feelings

NOW MagazineAll EventsFoyer Forest Feelings

Images Festival and the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) host a screening of archival films with original soundtracks and a new score by Oliver Husain and Victoria Cheong. April 17 at 7 pm. http://cfmdc.tv

 

Date And Time

2021-04-17 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-17 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Event Tags

