Fragments of Epic Memory

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents a selection of images from the AGO’s celebrated Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs, alongside new.

Aug 4, 2021

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents a selection of images from the AGO’s celebrated Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs, alongside new and celebrated works by modern and contemporary artists of Caribbean descent. With works by Ebony Patterson, Sir Frank Bowling and others. Sept 4-Feb 21, 2022. http://ago.ca

Location - Art Gallery of Ontario

Venue Address - 317 Dundas W, Toronto

2021-09-01 to
2022-02-21

317 Dundas W, Toronto, 317 Dundas W, Toronto

Art Exhibition

Art

Art Gallery of Ontario

