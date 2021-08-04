Fragments of Epic Memory

- News
The Art Gallery of Ontario presents a selection of images from the AGO’s celebrated Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs, alongside new and celebrated works by modern and contemporary artists of Caribbean descent. With works by Ebony Patterson, Sir Frank Bowling and others. Sept 4-Feb 21, 2022. http://ago.ca
Location - Art Gallery of Ontario
Venue Address - 317 Dundas W, Toronto