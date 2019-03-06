Frances Patella and Andres Vosu

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Roots and Ruins and Tattooed Wood & Other Graphic Expressions Under My Skin exhibitions. Frances Patella’s work explores time, transience and transformation in the landscape. For his latest show, Andres Vosu transforms obsessions into images constructed out of paper, which once adhered to wooden panels, become metaphorically and physically locked under a skin. Mar 6-24. Reception 2-5 pm, Mar 9. Artist talk 2-4 pm, Mar 24. Free. facebook.com/propellerartgallery

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
416-504-7142
