Francis, The Holy Jester
Robert Gill Theatre 214 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2Z9
by Dario Fo (Istituto Italiano di Cultura). Mario Pirovano performs a range of characters from 13th-century Italy in this solo show. There are no props, no scenery, with the simplest of costume where the bond between the audience and the performer, and thus the material and subject is tangible and visceral. Nov 5 at 7 pm. Free w/ RSVP.
