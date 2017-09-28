Francisco Goldman: Autobiography & Fiction

Institute for Creative Exchange 180 Shaw #315, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

Francisco Goldman will conduct our next ICE Series. He is the author of 4 novels and 2 books of non-fiction, translated into 16 languages. Member of The American Academy of Arts and Sciences his work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books and Harpers. Goldman will explore the creative use of autobiographical elements on fictional work. 10 am-4 pm. $80. Pre-register at www.iceamericas.org

