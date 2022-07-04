Fred Franzen: A Retrospective brings together some of the artist’s most definitive works from the past six decades. The exhibition will feature a new large-scale piece that encapsulates his career.

“North America was in every sense a New World. 65 years later, it has given me a rich new life I could never have imagined. This exhibition spans my artistic journey in Canada and abroad.” – Fred Franzen

The opening reception is on July 9 from 2-6 pm, with the artist in attendance. The show will run until August 6. Christopher Cutts, 21 Morrow. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am-6 pm.

Image: Toronto, Toronto, Dufferin Park, 2007. Acrylic on panels (triptych); 70 x 85 inches