Freddy Pompeii Fundraiser

The Garrison 1197 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3

Members of first-wave bands including Arson, The 'B' Girls, Battered Wives, The Curse, Demics, The Dents, Diodes, The Mods and others play this benefit to assist in covering medical bills for the legendary Toronto punk musician battling cancer. 4-7 pm. Suggested donation $15-$20. facebook.com/events/1690939764530514/?active_tab=discussion

