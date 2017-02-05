Freddy Pompeii Fundraiser
The Garrison 1197 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3
Members of first-wave bands including Arson, The 'B' Girls, Battered Wives, The Curse, Demics, The Dents, Diodes, The Mods and others play this benefit to assist in covering medical bills for the legendary Toronto punk musician battling cancer. 4-7 pm. Suggested donation $15-$20. facebook.com/events/1690939764530514/?active_tab=discussion
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul, Benefits, Community Events, Music