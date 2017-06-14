Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session
Shiatsu School of Canada/SSC Acupuncture Institute 455 Spadina, suite 300, Toronto, Ontario
Curious about studying or learning more about acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine? Richard Kwan our Director of Acupuncture and TCM Programs, willl discuss the school's programs, then demonstrate tuina, cupping, pulse & tongue diagnosis, and Japanese and Chinese style needling techniques. 6-9 pm. Free.
Info
Shiatsu School of Canada/SSC Acupuncture Institute 455 Spadina, suite 300, Toronto, Ontario View Map
please enable javascript to view