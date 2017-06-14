Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session

to Google Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00

Shiatsu School of Canada/SSC Acupuncture Institute 455 Spadina, suite 300, Toronto, Ontario

Curious about studying or learning more about acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine? Richard Kwan our Director of Acupuncture and TCM Programs, willl discuss the school's programs, then demonstrate tuina, cupping, pulse & tongue diagnosis, and Japanese and Chinese style needling techniques. 6-9 pm. Free.

Info

Shiatsu School of Canada/SSC Acupuncture Institute 455 Spadina, suite 300, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Free
Community Events, Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

416-323-1818

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Free Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine Information Session - 2017-06-14 18:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print