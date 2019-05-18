Clothing Repairathon

Volunteers mend clothes & help show you how to fix things yourself. 11 am-2 pm. Free. Weather permitting, we will be stationed outside the market under a tent.

Maximum two items per person to ensure we help as many people as possible. And keep in mind, that we don’t do alterations, just repairs. Zipper replacements may not be possible at every event as we are dependent on the skill levels of the volunteers that day, and the time available to complete the repair.