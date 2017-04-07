Friday Dinner Jazz: Special Double Edition: Richard Whiteman + NCGMO Trio

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Special double edition of the regular Friday world jazz series. The music kicks off at 7 pm with Richard Whiteman Trio followed by the members of the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra.

Free Admission before 8:00 pm. $15 after. Admission includes salsa lesson at 9:00 pm and live salsa at 10:30 pm.

Info

Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental

