Friday Dinner Jazz: Special Double Edition: Richard Whiteman + NCGMO Trio
Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Special double edition of the regular Friday world jazz series. The music kicks off at 7 pm with Richard Whiteman Trio followed by the members of the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra.
Free Admission before 8:00 pm. $15 after. Admission includes salsa lesson at 9:00 pm and live salsa at 10:30 pm.
Info
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental