Free Naloxone Anti-Overdose Community Training and Kits

Likely General 389 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R2N1

Free continuous group trainings. Learn how to use of Naloxone injections to reverse opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and carfentanyl. The training takes 15 minutes. Bring your OHIP card to receive a Naloxone kit.Concerned moms, college students, business owners, bartenders from Roncey area welcome. 3-7 pm. Free. facebook.com/events/149230322503560

Info
Likely General 389 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R2N1
Free
Community Events
