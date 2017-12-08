Free Naloxone Anti-Overdose Community Training and Kits

Free continuous group trainings. Learn how to use of Naloxone injections to reverse opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and carfentanyl. The training takes 15 minutes. Bring your OHIP card to receive a Naloxone kit.Concerned moms, college students, business owners, bartenders from Roncey area welcome. 3-7 pm. Free. facebook.com/events/149230322503560