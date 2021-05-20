NOW MagazineAll EventsFree Palestine Protest

Free Palestine Protest

Free Palestine Protest

by
20 20 people viewed this event.

Palestinian Youth Movement TO march from Yonge-Dundas to Israeli Consulate. Bring your Palestinian flags, your masks, and your Kufeyyeh’s. May 22 at 3 pm. https://twitter.com/palyouthmvmt/status/1394835591011913732

Additional Details

Location - Yonge-Dundas Square

 

Date And Time

2021-05-22 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-05-22 @ 05:00 PM
 

Event Types

Rally
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Yonge-Dundas Square

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.