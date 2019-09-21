Free-Them Freedom Walk
Westin Harbour Castle 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6
The Freedom Walk is a national awareness and fundraising effort to put an end to human trafficking, specifically in Canada. Through proper education, awareness and intervention this movement is bringing the dark secrets of human trafficking to light. 9 am. $10-$20.
To learn more or to register, please visit www.freethemwalk.ca.
