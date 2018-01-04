FREE treatments in our Traditional Chinese Acupuncture Student Clinic

The SSC Acupuncture Institute is offering FREE treatments treating issues such as lower back pain, stress, headaches, migraines, menopause, menstrual pain, digestion issues, constipation, insomnia and abdominal pain & more.

January 4-March 30, Mondays, 9:45 am & 11:15 am. Thursdays, 9:45 am & 11:15 am. Fridays, 9:45 am & 11:15 am. To book or for full schedule call 416-323-1818 ext 200.