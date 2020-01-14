Freeland: Reduce Military Spending, Re-Allocate To Social & Environmental Needs
Bloor & Spadina corner, Toronto, Ontario
For the federal budget consultations, the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace will have a demonstration outside of Deputy Prime Minister Freeland's office (344 Bloor West) to call on her to reduce military spending & re-allocate to urgent social and environmental needs like affordable housing and a green new deal. 3 pm. Free.
Free, Outdoor
