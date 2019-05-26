Fresh Ideas In Puppetry Day

Annual day-long mini-conference and festival, a day of presentations and demonstrations, discussions and hands-on workshops, culminating in an evening cabaret of new performances. Explore innovations and explorations in puppetry, for everyone interested in current developments in the art form.

May 26: Daytime conference 10 am-5 pm, $50-$60; evening show 7 pm, $20-$25; both $65-$70.

www.torontoschoolofpuppetry.com