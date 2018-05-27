Fresh Ideas In Puppetry Day

Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Day of presentations and demonstrations, discussions and hands-on workshops, culminating in an evening cabaret of new performances. Explore innovations and explorations in puppetry, for everyone interested in current developments in the art form. Daytime conference 10 am-5 pm, $70-$75; evening show 7 pm, $20-$25; both $80-$90.

www.torontoschoolofpuppetry.com

Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
