Fresh Ideas In Puppetry Day

Day of presentations and demonstrations, discussions and hands-on workshops, culminating in an evening cabaret of new performances. Explore innovations and explorations in puppetry, for everyone interested in current developments in the art form. Daytime conference 10 am-5 pm, $70-$75; evening show 7 pm, $20-$25; both $80-$90.

www.torontoschoolofpuppetry.com