Fresh Ink: Art and Activism

Soulpepper's Fresh Ink returns with two multidisciplinary artists & educators who have both used hip hop, theatre, and sometimes a blend of both, to tell stories shared across North America. Join Idris Goodwin (And In This Corner Cassius Clay, How We Got On, and Hype Man: A Break Beat Play) & Motion (Oraltorio: A Theatrical Mixtape, Aneemah’s Spot, Nightmare Dream) as they read excerpts from their newest works. The event will be co-hosted by Weyni Mengesha and Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu. 5 pm. Free. soulpepper.ca/live-events