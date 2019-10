Freude! 30 Years After The Fall Of The Berlin Wall

Concert featuring Orchestra Toronto, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & soloists. On the program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Piano Concerto No. 23 in A-minor; Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 9 in D-minor. 3 pm. $25-$45, child 12 & under $15. In the George Weston Recital Hall.

Also featuring Elijah Orlenko (piano), Lesley Bouza (soprano), Andrea Ludwig (mezzo soprano), Andrew Walker (tenor) and Bradley Christensen (baritone).