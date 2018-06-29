Friday Night Wine & Cheese Sails

Spadina WaveDeck 415 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario

Perfect for “date night”, a group of friends or to make new friends. We set sail through the Toronto Island Lagoons and then a circumnavigation of our famous archipelagos providing spectacular city and lake views. Your sail is curated by our in-house sommelier and includes a variety of premium wines with specialty cheeses and other surprises to tantalize your taste buds. Fridays 6-9 pm. $196.75. See website for details and to register.

www.facebook.com/gosailto

Spadina WaveDeck 415 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Food & Drink
416-529-4361
