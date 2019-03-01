Fridays For Future – Climate Connections

Fridays for Future is a rally to show support for Greta Thunberg's school strike for climate – but it is also a chance to meet organizers from different Toronto groups working to improve our climate including Toronto350, Extinction Rebellion, Blue Dot, TTCRiders, Ward 4 Bikes, Ward 14 Bikes and many more. 2-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2475997525775252