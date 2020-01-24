Friend Connection is a photo project shot by Scott Goodwin using 35m film. Scott set out to express the emotions of his surroundings though these photographs. These surroundings include friends, family, and the city of Toronto. This project is an outlet for Scott to tell his story of mental health; showing how his environment affects his state of mind. This exhibit will also feature work from several other Toronto photographers. Jan 24 from 7-10 pm. This is a free event but donations will be accepted at the door.

