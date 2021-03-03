friend of a friend

NOW MagazineAll Eventsfriend of a friend

Visual Arts Mississauga presents an online group exhibition by its 20-21 Creative Residents. Exhibiting artists include Amanda Kung, Breanne Jeethan, James Legaspi, Karim Machado-Aman and Madelyn Rotella. Opens March 5. https://www.vamresidency.com/

 

Date And Time

2021-03-05 to
2021-03-31
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

