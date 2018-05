Upbeat and positive night of stand-up w/ Danielle Tunbridge, Sarah Adjepong-Duodu, Rosani Christy, Liisa Ladouceur, Joe Vu, Jay Scott, host Craig Fay & others. 8 pm. $10.

John Candy Box Theatre is fully accessible by elevator.

www.secondcity.com/shows/toronto/friendly-faces-comedy-showcase