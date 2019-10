Friendly Faces is an upbeat and positive night of stand-up featuring a fun group of local comedians, presented by Empire Comedy Live. Featuring Lexa Graham, Mike Carrozza, Danita Steinberg, Mariana Santaigo, Anna Menzies, Brie Watson and Cathryn Naiker. 8 pm. $12.

secondcity.com/shows/toronto/friendly-faces-comedy-showcase