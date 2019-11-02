Friendly Rich's Indie Arts Festival

Ildsjel Collective 4 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2R5

An all-ages, one-day multidisciplinary arts festival featuring live kids' show by Rich n' Famoose, a puppetry workshop, Viva Mexico Mariachi Band, comedy by Marty Topps, Woodshed Orchestra, SlowPitchSound, Friendly Rich's album premiere and more. 10 am-midnight (see Facebook page for set times and more details). $20 festival pass (includes copy of Friendly Rich's new CD recording, "We Are All Terrorists")

