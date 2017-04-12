Friends In Concert Against Brain Tumours
Victoria College Chapel 91 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Concert of choral and instrumental chamber music by Irving Berlin, WA Mozart, George Gershwin and more. This event is honouring musicians who have fought against brain tumours, including Gord Downie, George Harrison, George Gershwin, Bob Marley and John Mack. 7 pm. By donation, proceeds support the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.
Info
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental