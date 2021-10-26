Friends! The Musical Parody

- News
Comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of the group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Feb 25. $TBA. Living Arts Centre, 4141 Living Arts, Mississauga. http://friendsparodyontour.com
Location Address - 4141 Living Arts, Mississauga