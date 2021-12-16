Readers' Choice 2021

From Here To Eternity: Sunil Gupta, A Retrospective

Dec 16, 2021

Ryerson Image Centre presents the exhibition by photographer Sunil Gupta, whose autobiographical narratives capture his experiences as a gay man of colour living with HIV in Canada, the U.S, England and his birthplace, India. Sharing works from the 1970s to 2012, From Here to Eternity: Sunil Gupta, A Retrospective invites viewers to think critically about the relationship between identity, representation, bodies, and freedoms. Jan 26 to Apr 2.

Location Address - 33 Gould

Wed, Jan 26th, 2022
to Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022

Art Exhibition

Art

