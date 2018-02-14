From Lake to Tap - How Toronto's Drinking Water System Works
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Toronto Water every day treats, transmits, stores, and distributes over 1 billion litres of potable water to all water users in the City of Toronto. This seminar will explain how Toronto gets water from the lake to your tap. Presented with the East Toronto Chapter of Professional Engineers Ontario. 6:30 pm. Free. Register http://goo.gl/wGAWXC.
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Free
