From Resistance To “Reconciliation”

The trend to conflate “reconciliation” as decolonization threatens to obscure and obstruct Indigenous decolonization efforts. Race and gender power imbalances continue to figure large in our society. The question arises: how can we resist colonizing forces under the pressure of reconciliation? Talk by Feminist Metis Academic Dr. Emma LaRocque. 2:30 pm. Free. RSVP. 519 Kaneff. See website for details.

RSVP to juliapyr@yorku.ca.