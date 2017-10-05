From Resistance To “Reconciliation”

to Google Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 iCalendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00

York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3

The trend to conflate “reconciliation” as decolonization threatens to obscure and obstruct Indigenous decolonization efforts. Race and gender power imbalances continue to figure large in our society. The question arises: how can we resist colonizing forces under the pressure of reconciliation? Talk by Feminist Metis Academic Dr. Emma LaRocque. 2:30 pm. Free. RSVP. 519 Kaneff. See website for details.

RSVP to juliapyr@yorku.ca.

Info
York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3 View Map
Free
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00 iCalendar - From Resistance To “Reconciliation” - 2017-10-05 14:30:00