From The Archives: Coco Framboise

Afro-Dite: HairLoom took place in January 2018 inside the exhibition, Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires. Bojana Stancic, AGO Assistant Curator Live Projects & Performance, will lead a conversation with the artist Nikola Steer (aka Coco Framboise) as they explore the legacy of this work and its current reverberations. This will be followed by a recording of the performance. June 19 at 6 pm. Free.

ago.ca/events/archives-coco-framboise