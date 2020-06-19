From The Archives: Coco Framboise

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Afro-Dite: HairLoom took place in January 2018 inside the exhibition, Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires. Bojana Stancic, AGO Assistant Curator Live Projects & Performance, will lead a conversation with the artist Nikola Steer (aka Coco Framboise) as they explore the legacy of this work and its current reverberations. This will be followed by a recording of the performance. June 19 at 6 pm. Free.

