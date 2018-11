by Will King (Seven Siblings Theatre). This sci-fi thriller uses creatures and clones to define what it means to be human and what it takes to fight against an unstoppable force. Previews Dec 12, opens Dec 13 and runs to Dec 16, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $17-$32. In the ExtraSpace.

www.facebook.com/events/283323512301756

http://www.tarragontheatre.com/show/from-the-water/