From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955
Muzzo Family Alumni Hall 121 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3C2
(Bill Kischuck/the John M Kelly Library). This dramatic presentation of excerpts from the journals of the Canadian writer focuses on her experience in France from 1955 to 1956. Performed by Bill Kischuck, Mary Kischuck and Liam Kischuck. Mar 14 at 4:30 pm. Free. Room 400.
Free tickets at eventbrite.com.
