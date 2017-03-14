From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955

to Google Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 iCalendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00

Muzzo Family Alumni Hall 121 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3C2

(Bill Kischuck/the John M Kelly Library). This dramatic presentation of excerpts from the journals of the Canadian writer focuses on her experience in France from 1955 to 1956. Performed by Bill Kischuck, Mary Kischuck and Liam Kischuck. Mar 14 at 4:30 pm. Free. Room 400.

Free tickets at eventbrite.com.

Info

Muzzo Family Alumni Hall 121 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3C2 View Map

Stage
Theatre

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00 iCalendar - From The Works Of Sheila Watson: Journals, Paris 1955 - 2017-03-14 16:30:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print