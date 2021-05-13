Led by First Nations artist Lindsey Lickers, this workshop in partnership with STEPS Public Art is a reflective exercise that not only allows participation through creation, but to dive deeper into their current relationship with the land base they reside on & the environment at large. This workshop will also explore how this relationship with the land has been strengthened by the knowledge learned & shared during the workshop. June 19 from 1 to 3 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/myseum-intersections-2021-from-weeds-we-grow-birch-bark-basket-workshop-tickets-151522288243

The aim of this workshop is to share one way that Indigenous peoples honour this relationship through craft and provide an opportunity for participants to experience first-hand the interconnectedness in all things, while also honouring their own experiences, histories & relationships with the basket serving as the keeper of this new awareness.

A limited amount of basket making kits are available by contacting renee@stepspublicart.org by June 15

http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/from-weeds-we-grow-birch-bark-basket-workshop/