Frozen
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
by Bryony Lavery (Seven Siblings Theatre). This form-defying drama intertwines the lives of a serial killer, a mother searching for her missing child, and an American academic researching the criminal mind. Previews May 24, opens May 25 and runs to Jun 3, Wed-Sun 8 pm, mat Jun 2 at 2 pm. $20-$25, stu/arts worker $15-$20, preview $10. In the b current studio theatre.
Recommended for adult audiences.
Stage
Theatre