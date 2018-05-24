by Bryony Lavery (Seven Siblings Theatre). This form-defying drama intertwines the lives of a serial killer, a mother searching for her missing child, and an American academic researching the criminal mind. Previews May 24, opens May 25 and runs to Jun 3, Wed-Sun 8 pm, mat Jun 2 at 2 pm. $20-$25, stu/arts worker $15-$20, preview $10. In the b current studio theatre.

Recommended for adult audiences.

facebook.com/events/187699455380339