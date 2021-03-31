FTA Dance & Theatre

NOW MagazineAll EventsFTA Dance & Theatre

Virtual edition of the festival with seven new productions including works by Louise Lecavalier, Marie Brassard, Mélanie Demers, 2Fik and others. May 26-June 12. https://fta.ca/

 

2021-05-26 to
2021-06-12
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Dance

