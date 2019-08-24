Toronto Girls Longboarding and Longboard Girls Crew Canada presents the 8th annual For Us By Us, an annual all-girls event featuring a sunset cruise, slaloms, time trials, a push race and a dance contest. Event to spread the stoke and encourage other women, trans and non-binary folk to come out and test their longboarding skills in a supportive, non-competitive environment. Aug 24-25, Sat 6 pm-midnight at Marilyn Bell Park; Sun 2-7:30 pm at Christie Pits Park. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/2152182734831051

torontogirlslongbo.wixsite.com/girlslongboarding